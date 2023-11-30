The ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for a seventh day following a last-minute deal between the two parties early Thursday.

The latest development raised hopes that the truce could be extended further to free more hostages and let aid reach Gaza.

The truce has allowed much needed humanitarian aid into Gaza after much of the coastal territory of 2.3 million people was reduced to wasteland by seven weeks of Israeli bombardment in retaliation of the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Morning broke over northern Gaza's war zone, quiet for the seventh day as seen from across the fence in Israel, although a deadly shooting in Jerusalem was a potent reminder of the potential for violence to spread.

Israel, which has demanded Hamas release at least 10 hostages per day to keep the cease-fire going, said it received a list at the last minute of those who would go free on Thursday, allowing it to call off plans to resume fighting at dawn.

"In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue," the Israeli military said in a statement, released minutes before the truce was due to expire at 5 a.m. GMT.

Hamas, which freed 16 hostages Wednesday while Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners, also said the truce would continue for a seventh day.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Israel, said efforts were continuing to prolong the truce.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families. And that should continue today," he said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately. So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue."

So far militants have released 97 hostages during the truce: 70 Israeli women and children, each freed in return for three Palestinian women and teenage detainees, plus 27 foreign hostages freed under parallel agreements with their governments.

With fewer Israeli women and children left in captivity, extending the truce could require setting new terms for the release of Israeli men, including soldiers.

Jerusalem violence

Shortly after the agreement, Israeli police said two Palestinians opened fire at a bus stop during morning rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem, killing at least three people. Both attackers were "neutralized," police said.

The conditions of the cease-fire, including the halt of hostilities and the entry of humanitarian aid, remain the same, according to a Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson. Qatar has been a key mediator between the warring sides, along with Egypt and the United States.

Hamas had earlier said Israel had refused its offer to hand over seven women and children plus the bodies of three others. It did not name the dead but said Wednesday the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, had been killed along with his four-year-old brother and their mother in Israeli bombardment, a claim Israel said it was checking.

Palestinians bake bread near the ruins of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, palestine, Nov. 30, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Israel has sworn to destroy Hamas's military capabilities and until the truce, it bombarded Gaza for seven weeks.

Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed, around 40% of them children. A further 6,500 are missing, many feared still buried under rubble.

Two-thirds of Gazans are homeless, most of them sheltering in the south after Israel ordered the complete evacuation of the northern half of the tiny coastal strip. Once the truce is over, Israel is expected to extend its ground campaign into the south.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday the Gaza Strip was in the midst of an "epic humanitarian catastrophe", and he and others called for a full ceasefire to replace the temporary truce. Israel rejects a permanent ceasefire as benefitting Hamas, a position backed by Washington.

Jordan will host a conference attended by the main U.N., regional and international relief agencies on Thursday to coordinate aid to Gaza, official media said.