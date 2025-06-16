The headquarters of Iran's state-run TV channel was targeted in an Israeli strike during a live broadcast on Monday.

The blast occurred as the presenter was live on TV, lambasting Israel before she was seen leaving the live broadcast, Iranian media reported, sharing a video of the incident.

During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after "the sound of aggression against the homeland."

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prerecorded programs.

An hour earlier, Israel had issued a warning to evacuate the area of Iran's capital where the TV studios are located.