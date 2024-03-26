Israel continued its brutal onslaught on Gaza on Tuesday despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate cease-fire."

The resolution was adopted Monday after Israel's closest ally the United States abstained amid growing concern for the worsening humanitarian situation after nearly six months of war.

The text demands an "immediate cease-fire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan, leading to a "lasting" truce.

It also demands that Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, free hostages they took during the unprecedented Oct. 7 incursion of Israel, though it does not directly link the release to a truce.

In Gaza, there was intense fighting overnight, with Israeli operations in and around at least three major hospitals in the besieged territory.

The Israeli military said its jets had struck more than 60 targets in Gaza in the past day, including alleged tunnels, infrastructure and military structures.

The Gazan Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 70 people were killed early Tuesday, 13 of them in Israeli airstrikes around the southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said air raid sirens sounded in areas near the Gaza border.

The Security Council resolution was the first since the Gaza war erupted to demand an immediate halt in the fighting.

After the vote, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres led calls for the resolution to be implemented. "Failure would be unforgivable," he said on social media platform X.

Israel reacted furiously to the U.S. abstention, while Washington insisted that it did not mark a shift in policy, although it has taken a tougher line with Israel in recent weeks.

The United States had previously vetoed successive draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire but it has become increasingly concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine in the north by May if urgent action isn't taken.

The Gaza Health Ministry said seven people had drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach aid airdropped into the territory.

Washington has also balked at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin's determination to launch an assault on Rafah, the last major population center still untouched by Israeli ground troops where most of Gaza's population has sought refuge from the fighting.

'Absolute interest'

In protest at the United States' abstention in the U.N. vote, which it said "hurts" both its war effort and attempts to release hostages, Israel canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-ranking delegation.

Hamas, on the other hand, welcomed the Security Council resolution and reaffirmed its readiness to negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

In a statement, the militant group blamed Israel for the failure to make progress in the latest round of talks hosted by mediator Qatar.

Hamas said Netanyahu and his cabinet were "entirely responsible for the failure of negotiation efforts and for preventing an agreement from being reached up until now."

Netanyahu's office hit back on X, charging that Hamas was "not interested in continuing negotiations" as it had been emboldened by the Security Council vote.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported.

It is Haniyeh's second visit to key backer Iran since the start of the war.

In the occupied West Bank, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

She welcomed the Security Council resolution and said it was "in the absolute interest of the people of Israel that we come to a cease-fire now so that the hostages can be released."

Hospital attacks

On the ground in Gaza, the fighting raged on unabated.

Dozens of Israeli tanks and armored vehicles surrounded the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, where thousands of displaced people have sought refuge, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry said shots were being fired around the sprawling complex, but no raid had yet taken place.

Northern Gaza displaced Palestinians from the Abu Nuqira family cry for relatives killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Najjar Hospital, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, March 26, 2024. (EPA Photo)

At Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest, Israeli troops have been involved in heavy fighting for the past nine days. Israel claims to have killed 170 Palestinian militants and arrested hundreds of others.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli military reported killing about 20 alleged Palestinian fighters around Al-Amal Hospital, also in Khan Younis, over the previous day in close-quarters combat and airstrikes.

Israel has labeled its operations "precise operational activities" and said it has taken care to avoid harm to civilians but aid agencies have voiced concern for non-combatants caught up in the fighting.

Palestinians living near Al-Shifa have reported corpses in the streets, constant bombardment and the rounding up of men who are stripped to their underwear and questioned.

Palestinians in Rafah welcomed the U.N. vote and called on Washington to use its influence with Israel to ensure the resolution is implemented.

Bilal Awad, 63, said Washington must "stand against an attack on Rafah, and support the return of the displaced to their cities."

Ihab al-Assar, 60, expressed hope that "Israel will comply" with the Security Council text.

The fighting came as an independent U.N.-appointed expert, Francesca Albanese, said there were "reasonable grounds to believe" Israel's actions in Gaza had met the threshold for "acts of genocide."

Israel rejected Albanese's report, due to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, as an "obscene inversion of reality."