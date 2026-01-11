Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources said, in what they described as new violations of a cease-fire in place since October.

The sources told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bodies of two Palestinians arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after they were targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the Bani Suheila area east of the southern city.

AA correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, said the two were killed in areas still under Israeli military occupation, despite the cease-fire arrangement.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in an area they had previously withdrawn from under the cease-fire agreement in the Tuffah neighborhood, medical sources said.

The sources also said the body of a 31-year-old man arrived at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

In central Gaza, another Palestinian was killed, and four others were wounded after an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of workers east of the Maghazi refugee camp, according to medical officials.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling, and naval fire across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, in continued violations of the cease-fire deal.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike southwest of the southern city of Rafah, while another aerial attack targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern parts of Gaza City, including the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles positioned nearby, they added.

In northern Gaza, Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes and demolition operations targeting buildings east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, alongside artillery fire, according to local sources.

The areas struck in the north and east of the enclave remain under Israeli military control under the cease-fire arrangement.

Israeli naval vessels also fired several shells toward coastal areas in northern Gaza, locations from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the truce, witnesses added.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite the cease-fire, Israeli attacks have continued, killing 442 Palestinians and injuring over 1,200 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.