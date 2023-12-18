At least 110 Palestinians were reported killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli strikes in northern Gaza over 24 hours, the Gazan Health Ministry said early Monday.

In a brief statement, the ministry said: "There were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabalia," bringing the number of deaths to 110 in the area since Sunday.

At least 90 others were wounded and many others are still under the rubble, local sources said.

"The Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, killing about 12 citizens and wounding dozens, the majority of whom were already displaced," the agency also reported.

"When planning a target, the IDF (Israeli army) devotes significant time and resources to preparing the attack and where feasible, uses various tools, including advance warnings, roof knocking, street knocking, target clearing operations and a variety of professional calculations," the army told Agence France-Presse (AFP) when asked about the strikes in Jabalia.

On Friday, the Gazan Health Ministry said at least 18,800 people had been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

A car drives past burning tires on a road leading to Al-Far'a camp for Palestinian refugees near Tubas, Occupied West Bank, Palestine, Dec. 18, 2023. (AFP Photo)

4 killed in West Bank

Meanwhile, four more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid at the al-Far'a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.

The raid marked the second such incident within two weeks, a ministry statement said.

In a separate statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its teams provided medical assistance to six seriously injured people in the al-Far'a camp and that they have been rushed to hospitals.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Israeli army withdrew from the refugee camp after a two-hour raid in the area.

Three Palestinians were detained during the raid, local sources said.

The latest deaths brought the tally of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank to 301 since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army raided the camp Monday morning and witnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Last Friday, B'Tselem, an Israeli NGO, published two videos documenting the Israeli army's execution of two Palestinians at a close range in the West Bank during the raid on the al-Far'a camp on Dec. 8.