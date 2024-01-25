Israeli troops killed at least 20 Palestinians and injured 150 others who were waiting in line for the distribution of humanitarian aid on the outskirts of Gaza, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Thursday.

"The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre against thousands of hungry mouths who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza, claiming 20 martyrs and 150 wounded," said ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra.

The Islamic Jihad group said they were killed by "artillery shells and missiles," a claim Agence France-Presse - (AFP) was unable to verify independently.

In a separate statement, Hamas claimed the incident amounted to a "horrific war crime."

"Zionist forces deliberately and directly bombarded a gathering of citizens who were waiting to receive aid," it said.

The casualties were brought to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where bodies were seen lying on the floor, an AFP journalist said.

Crowds of people gathered around the injured, with pools of blood collecting on the floor.

Thousands of Palestinians are currently fleeing the embattled city with nowhere safe to seek refuge amid indiscriminate Israeli attacks.

Over 25,500 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement Tuesday.

Over 800,000 Gazans face death by starvation and thirst amid Israel's inhumane blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has continued a complete siege of Gaza by closing all crossings with the outside world. The Rafah crossing is partially opened for limited aid entry, the exit of dozens of patients, injured individuals, and several foreign passport holders.

On Nov. 24, Israel allowed small quantities of humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing within a one-week pause reached between resistance groups in Gaza and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. The pause included a hostage swap deal.