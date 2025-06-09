Israeli forces killed at least 35 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medics, as deadly strikes continued during the final day of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

A medical source said eight people were shot dead in the al-Alam area near an aid distribution point run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in western Rafah.

Three more people lost their lives and nine others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

It said 31 other people were injured by Israeli army fire near an Israeli-American aid distribution point in the vicinity of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said three more people, including two police officers, were killed in an Israeli strike last night while they were on duty in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source said a Palestinian was also killed in another Israeli attack in the town of Abasan in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The official news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in attacks in the southern city of Khan Younis. Another woman died of wounds sustained in an earlier airstrike in the same city.

Local sources said Israeli drones opened fire on a marketplace in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Medics said that four people were killed in Israeli attacks in the Shejaiya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods of the same city.

Israeli airstrikes also took the lives of three civilians in the Al-Zaitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, they added.

The deadly Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on the fourth day of Eid al-Adha after Gazans spent the first three days under heavy bombardment by Israeli forces, which claimed nearly 150 lives.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.