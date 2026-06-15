At least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 73,003, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that six more people were also wounded by Israeli fire since Sunday, pushing the injuries to 173,252 since the start of the Israeli war nearly three years ago.

Medics said an ​Israeli airstrike killed a woman in the town of Zawayda ​in ⁠the central Gaza Strip, while another strike killed one person in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp.

Later Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the rooftop of a building in Gaza City, killing two people, a medic and his son, health officials said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents.

The Israeli army has continued its daily violations of a cease-fire agreement in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and left, along with the casualties, widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 992 people have been killed and 3,144 others wounded since the truth.

Mediators, in the meantime, prepared for further cease-fire talks in Cairo to protect a U.S.-brokered peace plan for the war-torn enclave.

Nikolay Mladenov, U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, was expected to arrive in Cairo later Monday, sources close to the mediation effort said, a day after Hamas delivered its response to a 15-point blueprint he had presented to them in recent weeks.

The sources ⁠said ⁠Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups had agreed on all the points except Hamas disarmament, which the group links to Israeli withdrawal and a political track to negotiate Palestinian statehood.

An October 2025 truce brokered by Trump has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza or to secure the disarmament of Hamas.

Deadlock

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked over how to proceed with the next stage of Trump's Gaza plan, which involves Hamas laying down its arms and Israeli withdrawals.

Hamas said on Monday that leaders of Palestinian factions who ⁠held discussions with mediators – Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye – over the past week in Cairo had stressed the need for Israel to "fully and unconditionally comply with the terms of the cease-fire agreement, in its ​entirety and without fragmentation."

The Palestinian group blames the absence of a full agreement to end the ​Gaza conflict on Israel's refusal to fulfil first-phase obligations agreed in October, which halted major fighting but did not end Israeli attacks. Israel says its strikes are ⁠intended to ‌thwart imminent attacks ‌by Hamas and other militants.

Israeli strikes in Gaza have ⁠killed more than 990 people since the truce, health ‌officials say, while Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in that period.

Israel insists Hamas must ​disarm, cede power in Gaza ⁠and play no role in the future of the enclave.

Israel still ⁠occupies more than half of Gaza, where it has ordered residents out and demolished ⁠remaining structures.

Nearly the ​entire population of more than 2 million Palestinians now lives in a narrow strip along the coast, mainly in tents and damaged buildings, under Hamas' de facto control.