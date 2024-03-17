The Palestinian death toll in Israel's ongoing Gaza war has climbed to 31,645, the local Health Ministry confirmed Sunday.

At least 92 people were killed and another 130 were injured in the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged territory.

"The Israeli occupation committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 92 martyrs and 130 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

The Ministry added that the total number of injured people has reached 73,676 since the war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that killed around 1,160 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.