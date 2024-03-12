Israel killed at least 67 Palestinians and wounded 106 others in Gaza on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

"The Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 67 martyrs and 106 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 72% of victims are women and children.

The latest casualties took the tally to 31,112 Palestinians killed, and 72,760 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry added.

As many as 25 people also died from malnutrition and dehydration, according to the health authority.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,160 people.

The offensive has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. Much of the enclave's infrastructure, meanwhile, has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim January ruling, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.