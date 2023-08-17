Israeli military violence continued unabated in the occupied West Bank after yet another Palestinian was shot dead in Jenin, while a school was demolished in Ramallah on Thursday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of a 32-year-old man, identified as Mustafa al-Kastouni.

"Mustafa al-Kastouni, 32, was killed after being shot in the head, chest and abdomen by the occupation (Israeli forces) during an aggression on Jenin," the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added a woman who "works in supporting medical professionals" was shot in the chest and abdomen during the raid.

Jenin's deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said she was in critical condition.

The Israeli army said its forces entered Jenin to detain wanted Palestinians, but provided no immediate comment when asked by Agence France-Presse (AFP) about the reported shooting of the health care worker.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of troops, military vehicles and bulldozers.

Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested, witnesses added.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.

School demolished

In a separate incident Thursday, the Israeli army demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank under the pretext of lacking a license, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

The Israeli authorities demolished Ein Samia School, located east of Ramallah, which provides educational services to a number of students in the Bedouin community, a ministry statement said.

The ministry condemned the operation, saying that it "comes with the approaching start of the new school year, which means that students in this Bedouin community are deprived of their right to education."

Witnesses told AA that Israeli forces "stormed the Ein Samia community and began dismantling the school, which was built of tin."

The school falls within Area C, which constitutes 61% of the West Bank and is under Israel's security and administrative control.

The school was established before the start of the last academic year, with European support.

The Israeli authorities prohibit construction or land reclamation in Area C, without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain, according to Palestinians and international human rights reports.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank including East Jerusalem was divided into three areas A, B, and C.

While Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration. Area B represents 21% of the territory and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control.

Area C, on the other hand, represents 61% of the West Bank, and is under Israel’s civil and security control.