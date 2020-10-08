An Israeli court on Thursday ordered the demolition of a new Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, escalating aggression against Palestinian civilians.

The court ruled that Ras al-Tenneen school in eastern Ramallah city was built without the necessary construction permit and rejected an appeal against its imminent demolition, according to Abdullah Abu Rahma, a Palestinian activist.

Rahma told Anadolu Agency (AA) that some 50 children were already enrolled in the school, which was recently built and is run by the Palestinian Education Ministry.

He said Palestinian activists have started gathering at the school to prevent Israeli officials from razing the structure.

The school is located in a part of the occupied West Bank classified as Area C which accounts for around 60% of the West Bank territory and remains under full Israeli control since 1995.

Israel has already demolished more than 500 structures in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip this year, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said late September.

In a statement, the U.N. office said 506 buildings were razed by Israeli forces in the West Bank on the pretext of lacking a building permit.

According to the statement, a total of 134 structures were demolished in east Jerusalem. OCHA said Israeli forces brought down 22 buildings over the past four weeks, causing the displacement of 50 Palestinians and causing harm to around 200 others.

According to the U.N. office, eight demolitions out of 12 in east Jerusalem were carried out by the owners themselves to avoid fines and fees imposed by the Israeli authorities.

Israel justifies the demolition of Palestinian homes because of the lacking building permits, despite the fact that Israel does not provide such permits to Palestinians.

In 1980, the Israeli parliament passed a law declaring the "complete and united" city of Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel, including the eastern half that it captured in 1967. But the U.N. regards east Jerusalem as occupied, and the city's status remains disputed until it can be resolved by negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, who say that east Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state.