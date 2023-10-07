Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel is "at war" after reports of armed incursion from the blockaded Gaza strip.

"We are at war, and not in a military operation," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Hamas launched a sudden deadly attack against the State of Israel and its citizens," the Israeli premier said.

He ordered "mobilizing military reserves on a large scale.”

"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the mobilization of reserve forces after announcing preparations to deal with the situation as a state of war.

Israel has declared a "state of readiness" for war after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel, reports Israel Broadcasting Authority.

The rocket salvoes were fired from different locations in the enclave but Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted many, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

At least 20 Israelis were reportedly killed and over 540 others injured in the Gaza rockets attack, the Israeli media reported.

Sirens sounded in central Israel and Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Sirens sounded also in Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Rishon Lezion and the Palmachim Airbase, according to media outlets, including the Walla news website.

Schools were suspended in the Gaza Strip until further notice, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry in Gaza.