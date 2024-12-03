Israel pushed the limits of a cease-fire in Lebanon on Monday, unleashing a wave of airstrikes across the country that killed at least 11 people.

The strikes came after the Lebanese group Hezbollah fired a volley of projectiles as a warning over Israeli truce violations.

The projectiles were apparently the first time that Hezbollah took aim at Israeli forces after the 60-day cease-fire went into effect last Wednesday. The increasingly fragile truce aimed to end more than a year of war between Hezbollah and Israel – part of a wider regional conflict sparked by Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump demanded the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, saying on social media that if they are not freed before he takes office in January there would be "HELL TO PAY."

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was threatening to directly involve the U.S. military in Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The U.S. has given Israel crucial military and diplomatic support throughout the nearly 15-month conflict.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Haris killed five people and wounded two while another airstrike on the village of Tallousa killed four and also wounded two.

Israel's military carried out a string of airstrikes late Monday against what it said were Hezbollah fighters, infrastructure and rocket launchers across Lebanon, in response to Hezbollah firing two projectiles toward Mt. Dov – a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it fired on an Israeli military position in the area as a "defensive and warning response" after what it called "repeated violations" of the cease-fire deal by Israel. It said complaints to mediators tasked with monitoring the cease-fire "were futile in stopping these violations."

Before the Hezbollah projectiles, Israel carried out at least four airstrikes and an artillery barrage in southern Lebanon, including a drone strike that killed a person on a motorcycle, according to Lebanese state media. Another strike killed a corporal in the Lebanese security services.

Israel has said its strikes are in response to unspecified Hezbollah violations, and that under the cease-fire deal it reserves the right to retaliate.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days by launching airstrikes, demolishing homes near the border and violating Lebanon's airspace.

Officials in the U.S. – which along with France helped broker the truce and heads a commission meant to monitor adherence to the deal – played down the significance of Israeli strikes. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, "Largely speaking, the cease-fire is holding."

"We’ve gone from dozens of strikes down to one a day maybe two a day," Kirby told reporters, referring to Israeli strikes. "We’re going to keep trying and see what we can do to get it down to zero."

Under the deal, Iran-backed Hezbollah has 60 days to withdraw its fighters and infrastructure from southern Lebanon. During that time, Israeli troops are also to withdraw to their side of the border.