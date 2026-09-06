Israeli occupying forces raided two schools in the northern West Bank's Nablus province Sunday as the new academic year began, local sources said.

The sources said Israeli forces entered the grounds of Huwwara Boys Secondary School south of Nablus, threatened the school administration and demanded the removal of the Palestinian flag.

Another Israeli force entered the grounds of Burqa Boys Secondary School northwest of Nablus, with no injuries or arrests reported, according to the sources.

The raids came on the first day of the 2026-2027 academic year, as 846,289 students returned to schools across the occupied West Bank. The students are enrolled in 2,537 government, private and U.N.-run schools, with around 54,000 teachers.

According to the Palestinian Education Ministry, 634,294 students are enrolled in 1,967 government schools, while 163,787 attend 480 private schools. Another 48,208 students attend 90 schools run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The new school year comes amid escalating attacks by the Israeli army and Jewish settlers across the occupied West Bank, particularly in rural areas and Bedouin communities, including attacks affecting schools and other educational facilities.

In occupied East Jerusalem, the ministry said the academic year began despite Israeli measures targeting Palestinian schools, teachers, students and curricula.

The ministry said it had opened four additional schools in remote and Bedouin areas for primary-level students amid Israeli threats of demolition and forced displacement in communities in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

It also allocated $1.5 million to provide buses for students in affected areas to help ensure access to schools.

Gaza schools

In the Gaza Strip, administrative and teaching staff are scheduled to return on Sept. 16, while students are expected to resume classes on Sept. 19, according to the ministry.

Authorities are preparing around 700 in-person learning sites across the enclave for more than half a million students, as well as 25 temporary schools. Online education will continue for students unable to reach the in-person facilities.

The ministry said the arrangements would allow around 541,000 students in Gaza to continue their education with the resources currently available.

Hundreds of thousands of students in Gaza have been deprived of regular schooling since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, while many schools have been turned into shelters for displaced Palestinians.

​​​​​​​The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.