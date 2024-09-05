Israel killed 5 more Palestinians in its ongoing raids in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll there since last week to 39, according to local medics.

"Five killed and (one) seriously wounded in a strike (on) a car in Tubas," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement, referring to an area that has been a focus of Israeli operations for more than a week.

The Israeli military said its aircraft "conducted three targeted strikes on armed ..." in the Tubas area.

It did not provide a toll but said the dead included Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi from the Jenin area, also in the northern West Bank.

It said Muhammad was the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, a chief of the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party and the alleged mastermind of a daring prison break from northern Israel in 2021.

"Several other ... who were involved in ... attacks against security forces were eliminated in the strike," an Israeli military statement said.

A large number of Israeli troops stormed the al-Faraa refugee camp in Tubas governorate, where explosions were heard, eyewitnesses told AFP.

"One martyr was shot by the occupation (Israeli) forces in al-Faraa camp," the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Driver Iyad Dagharmeh, 34, said there was "intense Israeli warplane activity over Tubas city for the first time."

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the operation amounted to a "reinvasion," adding: "We mourn our martyrs who fell as a result of this brutal aggression."

Israel launched a large-scale offensive across the northern West Bank on Aug. 28, targeting Palestinian resistance groups and leaving widespread destruction.

A Palestinian child walks across a damaged road, following an Israeli military raid, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sept. 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Disaster area

Israeli forces have killed at least 39 Palestinians in the assault, the Palestinian health ministry says, including children.

"Eight children and two elderly people were among the victims,” a ministry statement said, adding that some 145 other people were also injured.

The highest death toll was recorded in Jenin city with 19 fatalities and Tubas with 10 deaths, the ministry said.

Jenin Mayor Nidal al-Obaidi on Wednesday declared the northern West Bank city a "disaster area” as the Israeli army continued its operations there.

"The Israeli army is continuing to destroy the infrastructure in Jenin and its camp," he told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Early Thursday, the Israeli army withdrew from Tulkarem and its refugee camp amid massive destruction to the city's infrastructure, according to local sources.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank as Israel pressed ahead with its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 691 people have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 23 Israelis, including security forces, have been killed fighting in the Palestinian territory during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.