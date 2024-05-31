Israeli forces struck targets across the Gaza Strip on Friday, with witnesses reporting air raids around Rafah, the latest hot spot in the nearly eight-month conflict.

Despite international concerns for civilian safety, Israel launched its military incursion into Rafah in early May, targeting the city near Gaza's border with Egypt.

A weekend strike ignited a fire and killed dozens in a displacement camp, prompting fresh condemnation.

Witnesses reported Israeli strikes hitting Rafah and central Gaza's Nuseirat on Friday, while an Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent noted intense bombardment in the north.

Strikes on two separate locations killed a total of 11 people overnight, medical sources at a hospital in Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp reported.

The Israeli military claimed its troops "continue ... operational activities" in the Rafah area and found rocket launchers, weapons and "tunnel shafts" in the city center.

An airstrike "targeted and eliminated" a Hamas member in that area, it added.

In central Gaza, further airstrikes "eliminated several Hamas members who operated near" troops, the military said without elaborating.

Israeli soldiers man an armored vehicle operating near the border amid the ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Israel, which has repeatedly vowed to destroy Hamas after the Palestinian group's Oct. 7 incursion on southern Israel, said Wednesday its forces had taken over the 14-kilometer (8.5-mile) Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, where it alleges weapons were being smuggled.

Egypt, a longtime mediator in the conflict, has yet to officially comment on the Israeli takeover, which officials have previously said could violate the two countries' 1979 peace deal.

Amid stalled diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire, Hamas said it had informed mediators it would only agree to a "comprehensive" truce agreement including a hostage-prisoner swap if Israel halts its "aggression."

On Thursday, Israel said its forces had killed about 300 Hamas members in Rafah since launching its military operation in the city.

A stream of civilians fled Rafah, taking their belongings on their shoulders, in cars or on donkey-drawn carts.

Aid at sea

Before the Rafah offensive began, the United Nations said up to 1.4 million people were sheltering in the city.

Since then, 1 million people have fled the area, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said.

The United Nations has warned of a looming famine in Gaza.

The Israeli seizure of the Rafah crossing has further slowed sporadic deliveries of aid for Gaza's 2.4 million people and effectively shuttered the territory's main exit point.

However, Israel said over the weekend that aid deliveries had been stepped up, including through its Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza.

The Greek Cypriot administration, the European Union's easternmost member, said humanitarian aid shipped to Gaza was being kept at sea off the territory's coast after a U.S.-built pier was damaged in bad weather.

In an interview on French channel LCI, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed accusations that Israel was deliberately targeting and starving Gazan civilians as "anti-Semitic slander."

Netanyahu, who has often spoken to foreign media during the war but largely avoided interviews with Israeli outlets, claimed the ratio of Hamas members to civilians killed so far in the Israeli offensive was "the lowest rate we have seen in an urban war."

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied late Thursday outside the offices of private broadcaster TF1, LCI's parent company, in Paris's western suburbs to protest the broadcast.

Wearing black-and-white keffiyeh scarves and waving Palestinian flags, the protesters chanted, "Gaza, Paris is with you."

Car, house hit

The latest Gaza conflict was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,224 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry.

A medical official at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah said eight people, including two children, were killed in an airstrike that hit a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Another source at Nuseirat's Al-Awda Hospital reported three deaths in a strike on a car.

An AFP correspondent reported seeing Israeli military vehicles southwest of Gaza City, in the territory's north.

Sunday's Israeli strike and resulting fire at the Rafah displacement camp killed 45 people, according to Gaza officials, and prompted two days of discussions at the U.N. Security Council.

Israel has said it targeted a Hamas compound and killed two senior members.

After the strike, Algeria presented a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding an immediate cease-fire and the release of all hostages, but it was unclear when it would be voted on.

Amid the fighting, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz's centrist party submitted a bill to dissolve parliament for an early election, drawing criticism from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.