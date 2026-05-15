Israel claimed Friday that it targeted Izz al-Din al-Haddad, identified as the head of Hamas’ military wing, in an airstrike on Gaza City, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli military carried out the strike targeting al-Haddad.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas regarding the Israeli claim.

Israel’s defense minister said the Israeli military, acting under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, carried out a strike in Gaza targeting al-Haddad.

Israel sharply intensified its attacks in Gaza over the past five weeks, after pausing joint bombing with the U.S. in Iran, redirecting its fire on the devastated enclave, claiming Hamas is tightening its grip. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 120 Palestinians, including eight women and 13 children, were killed in Gaza since the Iran war was paused on April 8 – 20% more than in the ​five weeks prior, when Israel was flying sorties over Iran.