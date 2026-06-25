Israel said Thursday it had set no timetable for withdrawing its forces from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, as Israeli and Lebanese officials held U.S.-mediated talks in Washington aimed at easing regional tensions.

The Israeli military has launched widespread airstrikes in Lebanon and invaded the country's south after Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in March.

"We must remain in the security zone in Lebanon, in Syria and in Gaza, and not for a limited time, in order to defend our residents and communities from there against jihadist elements," Defense Minister Israel Katz said at a graduation ceremony at a military academy.

"We oppose the withdrawal of IDF forces from the security zone in Lebanon, despite all the pressures that exist and those still to come."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the same function that troops would remain in south Lebanon "as long as necessary."

"I have made it clear to the IDF: you have full freedom of action."

Earlier Thursday, government spokesperson David Mencer told journalists that "we will not withdraw our forces from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains a threat, are not disarmed and are not demilitarized."

A new cease-fire was declared in Lebanon after Israeli strikes there threatened to derail talks between the United States and Iran to end the wider Middle East war.

While the fighting has diminished significantly in recent days, sporadic attacks have continued.

'Posed a threat'

The Israeli army said it killed several suspected Hezbollah operatives Thursday in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon.

In the first case, the military said soldiers identified five Hezbollah members "who posed a threat to them" in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, while in the second, they "identified an armed Hezbollah" around the strategic Ali al-Taher Ridge.

"Following the identifications, the Israeli Air Force and the ground forces fired ... and eliminated them to remove the threat," it said.

Under U.S. pressure, Lebanese officials began direct talks in April with Israel in Washington.

The latest three-day round of talks is due to wrap up Thursday.

Commenting on the negotiations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two neighbors were close to making a "commitment of intent."

Asked about the talks, Mencer said Israel had made it clear that it "will not allow any terrorist force anywhere near our border – which means that any redeployment of IDF forces comes after, not before, but after the demilitarisation of southern Lebanon and the disarming of Hezbollah."

"We've already been in this situation in 2024," he added. "Hezbollah were supposed to be disarmed. They weren't."