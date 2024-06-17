Israel announced it is considering several measures, including bolstering illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, following the recognition of Palestine as a state by several countries.

In a statement late Sunday, the prime minister's office said the Security Cabinet discussed actions to "strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria" in response to the countries that "unilaterally" recognized a Palestinian state. The cabinet also reviewed a "series of responses" against the Palestinian Authority for its "actions against Israel" in international forums.

"The defense minister and the attorney general requested additional time to comment on several of the proposed clauses. The prime minister instructed that all of the proposals be submitted to a vote at the next Security Cabinet meeting," the statement said.

Under international law, all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, formally recognized Palestine as a state as of May 28, while Slovenia followed suit in early June.

Benjamin Netanyahu's troops have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel that claimed 1,200 lives.

Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice (IOC).

The case was filed by South Africa, and Palestinian authorities have also sought to join its proceedings as a party.