Israel has placed restrictions on Palestinian men from the occupied West Bank entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Palestinian men between the ages of 12 and 55 have been banned from entering the mosque.

The Coordination Unit of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories (COGAT), which is affiliated with the Israeli army, said the conditions for Palestinians to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan had been determined.

Palestinian women living in the occupied West Bank, children under the age of 12, and Palestinian men over the age of 55 can come to occupied East Jerusalem without permission to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays. Palestinian men between the ages of 45 and 55 require special permission to come to the mosque to pray.

Meanwhile, an unspecified number of women aged 50 and over and men over 55 living in the Gaza Strip will be allowed to visit Jerusalem between Sunday and Thursday.

Additionally, Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank will be allowed to visit family members living in Israel during Ramadan, reported the U.S.-based Al-Monitor on Monday.

Those living abroad would be allowed to visit family in the West Bank. Both cases, however, would be subject to Israeli security clearance.

Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank require special permission to visit holy sites such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem beyond the Israeli-built wall and to visit relatives inside Israel. To exit the occupied West Bank, Palestinians must use one of the 23 checkpoints along the wall.

Officials from Israel and Palestine met in Egypt on Sunday for talks aimed at calming surging violence that has stoked fears of further escalation during Ramadan.

Since the beginning of the year, 88 Palestinians, including elderly individuals, women, and children, have been killed due to attacks by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers.

Additionally, 15 people, including one Ukrainian citizen, have lost their lives in attacks on Israelis since the beginning of the year.