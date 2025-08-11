Gaza’s Government Media Office condemned the Israeli army’s killing of six journalists – including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea – as a deliberate prelude to Israel’s planned full occupation of Gaza City.

The correspondents were among six Al Jazeera journalists killed Sunday in an Israeli strike targeting a journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, the office said.

“The targeting of journalists and media institutions by the occupation’s warplanes is a clear war crime aimed at silencing the truth and concealing evidence of genocide,” the statement said. “It serves as a prelude to the occupation’s criminal plan to cover up past massacres and enable future atrocities in Gaza.”

The strike comes days after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for a full occupation of Gaza City, drawing widespread international condemnation from governments and human rights groups.

The director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, confirmed the deaths of al-Sharif and Qraiqea in the strike but did not provide further details.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the “planned assassination” of its Gaza team early Monday, calling the killings “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza.”

Mourners place the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who was killed alongside other journalists in an overnight Israeli strike on their tent, Gaza City, Palestine, Aug. 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

“The order to kill Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues reflects a calculated effort to suppress truth as the occupation advances,” the network said.

The statement also highlighted repeated calls by Israeli army officials to target al-Sharif and his colleagues, holding the Israeli military and government responsible for the deaths.

It added that “the assassination of our correspondents by the Israeli occupation forces is another blatant and deliberate attack on press freedom.”

According to the media office, the number of journalists killed since the start of Israel’s offensive in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 237 following the deaths of al-Sharif, Qraiqea, and three other journalists.

The other journalists killed were identified as photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa and assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal.

“The assassination was carried out with premeditation and deliberation through a deliberate, intentional and direct targeting of the journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. This heinous crime also resulted in injuries to several other journalists,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army admitted in a statement to killing al-Sharif in Gaza City but did not acknowledge the deaths of Qraiqea and the three other journalists in the same strike.

Last will

In a will written Aug. 6 and requested to be published after his death, al-Sharif wrote: “This is my will, and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings.”

“Allah knows that I gave all the effort and strength I had to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would prolong my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original hometown of occupied Asqalan (al-Majdal), but God’s will came first, and His decree is carried out,” he wrote.

“I have lived pain in all its forms, and tasted grief and loss many times. Yet I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification, hoping that Allah would bear witness against those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, those who suffocated our breath, and whose hearts were unmoved by the scattered bodies of our children and women, and who did not stop the massacre our people have been subjected to for more than a year and a half.

“I urge you to hold fast to Palestine, the jewel in the crown of Muslims, and the heartbeat of every free person in this world.

“I urge you to care for its people, for its wronged little children who were not given enough time in life to dream or to live in safety and peace, whose pure bodies were crushed beneath thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered across the walls.

“I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders hold you back. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our usurped homeland.

“I urge you to care for my family. Take care of the apple of my eye, my beloved daughter Sham, whom the days did not allow me to watch grow up as I had dreamed.

“And care for my dear son Salah, whom I had hoped to support and walk beside until he grew strong enough to carry my burdens and continue the mission.

“I urge you to care for my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers carried me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress and whose light guided my path. I pray that Allah will comfort her heart and reward her abundantly on my behalf.

“Also take care of my life partner, my beloved wife, Umm Salah, Bayan, from whom the war separated me for long days and months, yet she remained true to our bond, steadfast like the trunk of an olive tree that does not bend, patient and trusting in Allah, carrying the responsibility in my absence with all strength and faith.

“I urge you to stand by them and be their support after Allah Almighty. If I die, then I die steadfast in my principles, and I bear witness before Allah that I am content with His decree, faithful in meeting Him, and certain that what is with Allah is better and everlasting.

“O Allah, accept me among the martyrs, forgive me my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family. Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me to receive mercy, for I have remained true to the covenant, never changing or wavering.

“Do not forget Gaza ... And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance,” he wrote.

‘Brutal crime’

Palestinian group Hamas condemned the assassination of Al Jazeera journalists, calling it a “brutal crime that exceeds all limits of fascism and criminality.”

Hamas described Israel’s continued targeting of journalists in Gaza as “an indication of a complete collapse of international values and laws, under international silence that has encouraged the occupation to continue killing journalists without deterrence or accountability.”

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza.