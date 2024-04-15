Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip early Monday.

According to medical sources quoted by Palestine's official news agency Wafa, Israeli warplanes targeted the vicinity of the Gaza European Hospital, located south of Khan Younis city.

At least five people were injured, but no fatalities were reported.

The agency also said the Israeli army targeted agricultural land in the Manara neighborhood, southeast of the city.

The Israeli artillery heavily targeted the southeast of Gaza City, Wafa added.

The Israeli army also killed three Palestinians and injured several others in an airstrike late Sunday targeting a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, said an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, quoting a medical source who requested anonymity.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 33,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,400 others have been injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.