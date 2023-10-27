Israeli airstrikes Friday claimed the lives of at least 12 Palestinians in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, as multiple homes were targeted.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Interior Ministry said that 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in a series of fresh Israeli airstrikes on residential homes across the city.

For the 21st day, the Israeli army continued to target Gaza with heavy airstrikes that destroyed entire neighborhoods and killed thousands of people.

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 8,500 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into the enclave have carried only a fraction of what is needed.