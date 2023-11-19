Palestinian media reported that at least 15 people were killed in an Israeli assault on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and the Nuseirat refugee camp Sunday.

Fifteen Palestinians were "killed, at dawn on Sunday, after Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip," the official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.

The agency added that 13 civilians were killed after "occupation aircraft bombed a house of the Zuhd family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."

It also said that a woman and her child were killed, while several others were injured, after the bombing of a house of the Abu Akar family in the vicinity of the European Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis.”

Israel has killed over 12,300 Palestinians in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 surprise offensive by Hamas. The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at about 1,200.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have either been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless strikes on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.

Israel has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire until the release of hostages held by Hamas.