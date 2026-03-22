An Israeli airstrike hit a police vehicle Sunday in the heart of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing three people, health officials said, just hours after another strike killed one person in northern Gaza.

Medics and police sources identified the three victims in Nuseirat as members of the Hamas-led police force.

The attack also wounded 10 others, according to medics.

Earlier Sunday, a separate airstrike killed one person, identified as a leader of a Fatah group, and injured an unknown number of others in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing both incidents.

While Israeli strikes in Gaza declined in the days after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, residents, medics and analysts say they have since increased.

Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians since the outbreak of the Iran war, Gaza health officials say.

Gaza has seen regular outbreaks of violence since a cease-fire went into effect in October following two years of devastating war triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel.

The territory's health ministry says at least 680 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the October cease-fire.

Israel says four soldiers were killed by Hamas members in Gaza during the same period.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame for truce violations.