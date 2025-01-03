Israeli airstrikes across Gaza’s central and southern regions on Thursday and Friday left at least 50 people dead, including an attack on a sprawling tent camp that Israel had repeatedly targeted, despite its designation as a humanitarian safe zone.

Israel claimed the strike was aimed at a high-ranking police officer and blamed Hamas for civilian casualties.

The airstrikes marked the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 250.

As of now, over 45,500 Palestinians have been killed, with more than half of the fatalities being women and children, according to local health officials.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that a delegation from the country’s intelligence services and military would continue negotiations in Qatar toward a cease-fire, although these discussions have stalled repeatedly over the past year.

No comment was immediately made by Hamas.

Meanwhile, American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have spent months attempting to secure a cease-fire and hostage release, with little success.

In addition to the Gaza strikes, Israel took responsibility for a raid in western Syria last September that destroyed what it said was an Iranian-led missile factory.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes continued, targeting multiple homes across Gaza.

Among the victims were four Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a house and nearby tent west of Deir al-Balah, and three Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed when a drone struck a house in the al-Sawarha area.

Further south, at least 11 Palestinians were killed in attacks on five homes in the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses also reported artillery shelling in northern al-Bureij and Nuseirat, as well as Israeli naval forces shelling Gaza’s coastline.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israeli airstrikes continued to devastate Gaza.

On Thursday alone, 34 airstrikes killed 71 Palestinians, with dozens more injured.

This escalating violence has led to international condemnation, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants in November for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, for war crimes related to the war in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).