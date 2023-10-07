Israel's ambassador to France confessed that his country was not properly prepared for the recent operation launched by Hamas, as he pointed to the failure of the intelligence units, while the Israeli army said Hamas is holding Israeli citizens hostage.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a massive surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters to kill or abduct people, in response to Israel's incessant attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and years of a brutal siege on the blockaded enclave.

"Following this surprise, we were not sufficiently prepared for it, we could even say barely prepared," Ambassador Raphael Morav said in an interview with France's Europe 1 radio.

Asked about a possible failure of the Israeli intelligence services, the Israeli diplomat replied "Certainly, certainly, yes... because normally we should have been prepared."

"Lessons will have to be learned," he added.

The early-morning Hamas operation from the Gaza Strip — by air, land and sea — was met by Israeli air strikes on the blockaded coastal enclave, in the bloodiest escalation with the Palestinians since May 2021.

Gaza authorities released a death toll of 232 in the conflict's bloodiest escalation in years which also left hundreds more wounded on both sides.

Israeli army: Hamas holding Israelis hostage in Gaza

Fighters of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas are holding Israeli citizens, including soldiers, hostage in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the Israeli army confirmed on Saturday.

He did not say how many people were being held hostage by Hamas, which rules the coastal area. Videos circulating on social media claimed to show Israeli hostages, including military officers.