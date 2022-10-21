The Israeli army killed a Palestinian teen and injured three others, in an overnight raid in the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian authorities confirmed Friday.

Salah al-Buraiki, 19, died after being shot in the neck, the ministry said in a statement, adding that three other Palestinians were wounded in the clashes.

The Israeli army said during the Jenin operation, "suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified."

Forces also "apprehended one wanted individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity," the statement added.

On Thursday, shops, offices and schools were closed across the occupied West Bank as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel's killing of a man suspected of a deadly attack against Israeli forces.

Udai Tamimi, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting this month of military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, was killed late Wednesday after he fired at Israelis on the edge of a settlement.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months, amid near-daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces and an uptick in attacks on troops.

More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.

An Israeli raid in Jenin last Friday left two Palestinians dead, including a doctor.

The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the territory, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.

They live alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the West Bank are subject to Israeli military rule or live under limited Palestinian governance.