The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near a checkpoint in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, alleging he had attempted to stab soldiers.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the teenager was "neutralized" by gunfire near the Deir Sharaf junction, northwest of Nablus, after allegedly trying to stab reserve soldiers.

The term "neutralized" is often used by Israel to describe violent actions resulting in the death of civilians, with the radio station noting that no Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

The station did not provide specific information about the Palestinian's fate, but other Israeli media outlets, including Srugim and 0404 websites, reported that he was killed on the spot by gunfire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later confirmed in a statement that the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority – responsible for coordinating with Israel – had informed it of the death of 18-year-old Walid Ashraf Muhammad Hussein due to Israeli gunfire near Nablus.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint opened fire on a young man approaching them.

In recent years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated since the war on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023.

Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 780 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Ministry of Health.