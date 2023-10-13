The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have imposed stringent security measures in the serene northern town of Metula, designating it a "closed military zone."

This announcement was made public by local authorities in a statement that hinted at the gravity of the situation.

The decree came from the highest echelons of the IDF's Northern Command.

Sections of Metula, particularly those adjacent to the tense Lebanon border fence, were immediately affected by the decision.

Residents who had heeded the growing unease and temporarily left the town are now being urged not to return, setting an eerie tone for what lies ahead.

As of Friday, Metula's municipality was working around the clock, maintaining an open line of communication with military officials, and conducting daily situation assessment meetings to ensure residents are kept informed of the rapidly evolving situation.

This unprecedented measure was necessary as Israel strengthened its military presence in the north.

Fears mount that the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, infamous for its belligerence, could open up a new front in the ongoing conflict that was initially sparked by Hamas' attack from the Gaza Strip last weekend.

The tension in Metula had been soaring in the recent days leading up to the military's declaration, with authorities strongly advising residents to vacate the area.

On the other side of the border, the Lebanese army has also made significant moves.

They bolstered their troops along the Lebanese-Israeli border, a critical development that further exacerbated the region's anxiety.

As Hamas and Hezbollah issued calls for rallies in various Lebanese cities, military vehicles patrolled the vicinity near the imposing separation wall in the border town of Kfar Kila.

Multiple new checkpoints were hastily erected along roads leading to the Israeli border.

The Israeli town of Metula, seen from the Lebanese perspective, presented a stark and unsettling scene, eerily resembling a ghost town.

There were no civilians on the streets, while Israeli army units embarked on meticulous house-to-house searches, highlighting the grave concerns that have triggered these extraordinary security measures.