Lebanese authorities said Wednesday that 10 days of fresh Israeli attacks during the Middle East war have killed 634 people and displaced more than 800,000 residents.

In updated figures, Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine told a press conference that the death toll included 91 children, while more than 1,500 people have been wounded.

Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said the number of displaced people who registered their names on a website affiliated with the ministry had reached some 816,000, including around 126,000 staying in collective shelters.

At least 64 people were killed and 142 wounded on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, authorities said separately.

Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least four people, as fears of an Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon grow.

Lebanese media showed several destroyed floors of a residential building in the capital. The Health Ministry said that four other people were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, heavy strikes hit various areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, causing significant casualties and extensive material damage.

The conflict spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army launching daily airstrikes amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.