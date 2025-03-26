The ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza has led to the death of over 50,200 Palestinians and injured more than 113,700, reshaping the enclave's demographics, according to Palestinian officials.

Since the escalation began following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, Gaza has been devastated, with entire families wiped out and communities shattered.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that 11,850 massacres were committed, including the annihilation of 2,165 families, and 9,272 members from 5,064 others.

Over 2 million people have been displaced, exacerbating the crisis, particularly for vulnerable groups like women, children and the elderly. "The social structure of Gaza is collapsing," Ismail Thawabteh, head of Gaza's government media office, told Anadolu Agency (AA). "Widows and orphans are increasing at an alarming rate, intensifying Gaza’s already immense social and economic burdens."

A Palestinian girl plays next to her tent after fleeing the northern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, Gaza City, Palestine, March 25, 2025. (EPA Photo)

With basic services under extreme pressure and infrastructure destroyed, Gaza now faces critical shortages in water, sanitation and housing.

More than 165,000 housing units have been destroyed, and an estimated $41 billion in damages have been inflicted.

Meanwhile, Gaza teeters on the edge of famine due to Israel’s blockade and the halt in humanitarian aid, with many Palestinians already unable to access essential supplies.

Reshaped Gaza’s landscape

The shift in Gaza's demographic makeup is evident.

"Some areas have seen population density double, while others are completely empty," said Gaza Municipality spokesman Hosni Muhanna.

Mass displacement has overwhelmed the area’s infrastructure, leading to the accumulation of 360,000 tons of waste, which poses severe environmental and health risks.

Internally displaced Palestinians travel with their belongings as they move toward the city center after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for areas in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Palestine, March 25, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The destruction of water, sewage, and power systems has worsened an already dire situation.

Mustafa Ibrahim, a political analyst, argued that Israel's strategy is to enforce a demographic shift in Gaza, deliberately reducing the Palestinian population.

"This is a clear violation of international law and an attempt to weaken Gaza's population base," he said.

Israel’s efforts to "encourage" the departure of Palestinians from Gaza have been deemed a long-term plan to achieve political objectives – displacing Palestinians in a manner reminiscent of past efforts dating back to 1948.

Tool for political control

Israel's recent establishment of a new agency to promote "voluntary departure" is seen by many as a direct attempt to alter Gaza's demographic composition.

Ibrahim emphasized that Israel's actions are part of a broader strategy to weaken the Palestinian presence in the region.

Reports suggest that up to 250,000 Palestinians may have fled Gaza, although official Palestinian sources estimate fewer than 100,000 have left, many now stranded in Egypt and wishing to return.

The forced displacement of Palestinians is not temporary, but a means to reshape Gaza’s future.

"Israel is making life unbearable for Palestinians in Gaza, forcing them into emigration, either by force or through voluntary means," said Hosni Muhanna.

The destruction of hospitals and essential services has further intensified the humanitarian disaster, making survival increasingly difficult for Gaza's residents.

Cease-fire and international support

Iyad al-Qarra, a political analyst, described Israel’s displacement tactics as a pressure tool aimed at weakening Gaza’s resistance.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and the opening of Gaza's crossings to alleviate the suffering. "The priority is saving lives and rebuilding what’s been destroyed," he said.

On March 18, despite a cease-fire agreement, Israel launched a deadly aerial campaign, killing nearly 800 people and injuring over 1,600, highlighting the ongoing conflict.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders for war crimes, while the International Court of Justice is considering a genocide case against Israel for its actions in Gaza.