Israeli military and Israel-backed gunmen in the Gaza Strip killed four Palestinians, including a 7-year-old girl, and injured 14 others Monday, a medical source said, amid ongoing violations of last year's cease-fire.

The source at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bodies of two young men and a girl were brought to the hospital following an airstrike and gunfire in the Bir 19 area west of Khan Younis.

An Israeli drone carried out several strikes on Bir 19, an area housing tents for displaced Palestinians, killing a young man and moderately injuring four others, witnesses said.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward the displacement tents as Israeli-backed gunmen fired in the surrounding area, killing another young man and a 7-year-old girl, who was shot while inside her tent, they added.

Another Palestinian man was killed and four others were injured in an Israeli strike west of Khan Younis, the source said.

Local sources said an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Khan Younis as military vehicles stationed east of the city opened heavy fire.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian woman sustained moderate injuries from Israeli gunfire in the Ard al-Shawa area east of Deir al-Balah, another medical source said.

Israeli military vehicles made a limited advance east of Deir al-Balah amid heavy gunfire, witnesses said.

In northern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled eastern Gaza City as tanks positioned behind the "Yellow Line" opened fire east of the Shujaiya and Tuffah neighborhoods, they added.

The "Yellow Line" marks the area to which Israeli forces withdrew during the first phase of the cease-fire agreement and separates territory under Israeli military control from areas where Palestinians are permitted to remain.

Despite the cease-fire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,551 Palestinians and injuring 5,573 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others in Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.