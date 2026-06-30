An Israeli parliamentary committee on Tuesday approved a bill granting special status to Torah students, moving forward with legislation at the center of a contentious debate over mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The bill is expected to face its first plenum vote on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition seeking to pass it into law before the Knesset enters its pre-election recess on July 16.

Backed by ultra-Orthodox parties, the legislation is aimed at protecting draft evaders from sanctions and prosecution, the outlet said.

Israel sees frequent protests by thousands of ultra-Orthodox in rejection of mandatory military service and the arrest of draft dodgers.

Haredi, who account for about 13% of Israel’s population of 10 million, argue that military service threatens their religious identity and way of life because many devote themselves to Torah study. Prominent rabbis have urged followers to reject the draft and "tear up enlistment orders.”

For decades, most ultra-Orthodox men avoided military service through repeated deferments for religious study until reaching the exemption age, currently set at 26.

Opposition lawmakers accuse Netanyahu of pursuing legislation that would permanently exempt Haredi from military service to satisfy demands by the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, both of which left the governing coalition earlier this year but are expected to rejoin if such legislation is passed.