At least six Palestinians were killed, including three teenagers, and several others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Nour Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank's Tulkarem early Wednesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the casualty in a statement, saying: "Six (Palestinian) martyrs arrived in Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem city."

The victims are identified as Ahmad Anwar Hamarsheh, 19, Ahmad Abdel-Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Mohammad Fahmawi, 23, Yazan Ahmed Fahmawi, 23, Fares Husam Fahmawi, 29, and Hamza Ahmad Fahmawi, 17, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army raided the Nour Shams refugee camp early in the morning and deployed snipers on the roofs of the buildings, triggering clashes with the camp residents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

In the meantime, an Israeli drone fired a missile, which hit a location in the camp, the eyewitnesses added.

The Israeli army prevented medical teams from entering the camp for more than an hour before allowing them to transfer the dead and injured people, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement following the Israeli drone attack.

The Israeli army was yet to issue a statement on the attack and Palestinian killings.

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since Israel launched its indiscriminate war on the Gaza Strip, following the Oct. 7 incursion.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.