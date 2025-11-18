An Israeli army raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank left a 47-year-old journalist and a 12-year-old child injured Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The injured Palestinians were hospitalized for medical attention, the organization said in a statement.

Doha-based Al Jazeera's local bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, said Israeli forces shot cameraman Fadi Yassin in the legs while he was covering a protest in the West Bank city of Tulkarem. The military did not respond to a request for comment.

Tension has been rising in the northern West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids that forced thousands of residents from the area.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave refugee camps in the northern West Bank since the Israeli army launched a deadly incursion in the area in January.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the West Bank since the outbreak of the genocidal Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,073 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory.

In a separate incident, one Israeli was stabbed to death and three more were wounded in the occupied territory, the Israeli military said. The attack follows a spate of settler attacks on Palestinians across the West Bank.

The military added that the stabbing took place at the Gush Etzion junction south of Jerusalem, a site of many past attacks by Palestinian resistance members.

Israel's emergency rescue services said a man in his 60s died of stab wounds at the scene. Three other people were hospitalized, including a woman in serious condition and a teenager in moderate condition. The military said Israeli troops then opened fire, killing two Palestinians.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.