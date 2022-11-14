Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians, one in the occupied West Bank and another in Tel Aviv, as violence continued to escalate Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced "the death of a citizen after being shot in the head by occupation (Israeli) soldiers," at sunrise in Beitunia, near Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed that its soldiers had fired at a car that was speeding toward them and that "hits were identified," but without confirming the fatality.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Sana al-Tal.

The Israeli army statement said its forces had "conducted counterterrorism activities" in several West Bank locations early Monday, including Beitunia.

"During the activity in the town of Beitunia, the soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle approaching them," the statement added.

"The soldiers signaled the driver of the vehicle to stop, but he accelerated toward them.

"In response, the soldiers shot at the vehicle. Hits were identified. The incident is under review," the army added, without commenting specifically on the reported fatality.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Violence in the territory has soared since March as Israel has launched near-daily raids in response to sporadic attacks on Israelis.

In a separate incident Monday, an Israeli soldier shot dead a Palestinian man in a city north of Tel Aviv, reportedly having mistaken him for an attacker.

Police confirmed the soldier opened fire after feeling "unsafe as a citizen approached in a suspicious manner" at a bus station in Ra'anana, also leaving two others injured.

The army did not immediately comment and police gave no details on the identity of the victim, saying only that his mental health was being investigated.

Multiple Israeli media outlets reported that the soldier feared being targeted by an attacker.