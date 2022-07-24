The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in the northern West Bank on Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization said "two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army's bullets during an operation at dawn on Sunday, in the old city of Nablus."

The two "martyrs" were identified as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22, it added.

Eight others were injured from live bullets, the Red Crescent said, adding that four of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stormed the old city and surrounded a house, which led to clashes. The forces used live bullets and tear gas canisters against the Palestinians, they added.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the violence, saying it was a result of Israel's occupation of Palestine.

"The region will remain in a cycle of violence until the occupation is ended and a just peace achieved,” he said.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war, for a future state.