Israeli forces fired four shells Thursday toward an area near Beit Jinn in the western Damascus countryside, Syrian state media reported, in the latest Israeli attack on Syrian territory.

Alikhbaria TV reported: "Israeli occupation forces fired four shells toward the area around Bat al-Warda hill, near the town of Beit Jinn, in the western Damascus countryside.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage from the shelling, and Syrian authorities did not issue a statement on the incident.

Bat al-Warda hill was similarly targeted Saturday, days after a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with an Israeli delegation in Jordan under U.S. mediation, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, citing a diplomatic source at the Foreign Ministry.

The source said the meeting was held "as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions following Israel’s recent shelling of Syrian territory and the escalation of tensions in southern Syria.”

Parts of southern Syria have witnessed near-daily Israeli incursions and attacks, particularly in Quneitra and Daraa provinces, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967. After the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized the Syrian buffer zone and other positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

On July 26, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said his government is working with several countries to reach a security agreement with Israel, adding that a successful deal "will pave the way for comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria’s right to the occupied Golan Heights.”