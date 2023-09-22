Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing protests on Friday.

The military gave no details on the strikes but media outlets affiliated with the Hamas movement that controls the enclave said security outposts were hit.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that a Hamas observation post east of Gaza was hit by the strikes.

We are "currently striking in Gaza," the Israeli army said in a statement on X, without providing further details.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said a Palestinian was injured in an air raid launched by Israeli aircraft on an outpost in the city.

The Times of Israel newspaper said the bombing came after "balloon-borne incendiary devices" flown over the border by Palestinians sparked three fires in southern Israel.

Earlier, the health ministry said 14 Palestinians had been wounded during confrontations in which dozens of youths hurled stones, primitive pipe bombs and burning tires at security forces.

Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank earlier on Friday, marking the seventh fatality this week as President Mahmoud Abbas aimed to revive statehood discussions amidst ongoing efforts to deepen Israel's ties with the Middle East.