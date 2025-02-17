The Israeli military stated that its troops would remain stationed at five positions in southern Lebanon past the Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline.

Under a cease-fire deal with Beirut, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

An Israeli military statement said army forces will remain in five strategic posts, without specifying how long its troops will stay there.

The army said the five positions include a hill near Labouneh, the Jabal Blat peak, a hill across from Avivim and Malkia; a hill across from Margaliot; and a hill across from Metula.

The army said the five posts will be manned by Israeli troops, while troops will be withdrawn from all other Lebanese towns and villages.

Last week, Lebanese officials rejected an Israeli demand to remain in five locations in southern Lebanon beyond the withdrawal deadline.

On Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said that Israel must fully withdraw from Lebanon by Feb. 18.

"Today, we are facing the Feb. 18 deadline, and the occupation army must fully withdraw from southern Lebanon. It should have no positions or presence whatsoever," Qassem said.

A fragile cease-fire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the cease-fire, Israel has committed nearly 1,000 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.