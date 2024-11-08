Violence erupted late Thursday in Amsterdam as supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv reportedly stormed the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting provocative slogans before and after their match against Ajax.

The incidents sparked widespread outrage, with Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalizing property, and setting a Palestinian flag on fire.

Social media videos show Maccabi fans not only damaging private property but also assaulting a local taxi driver and confronting law enforcement officers.

Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, commented on the footage circulating online, stating:

“Many videos going around of Israeli football goons vandalizing property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags. Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies.”

Football journalist Leyla Hamed corroborated Blumenthal’s account late Thursday:

“Hooligans from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv marched through the streets of Amsterdam... They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even set a Palestinian flag on fire.”

Following these events, Israeli officials condemned the incidents as “violence against Israeli citizens.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned what he described as a “very violent incident against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam.”

He announced the dispatch of rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens in the city, asserting that the “harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked.”

Netanyahu called on the Dutch government to take “vigorous and swift action against the rioters” and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

Amsterdam-based daily newspaper Het Parool reported Thursday that two people were arrested following skirmishes in Dam Square, though the identities of those detained were not disclosed.

Several central areas were designated as “risk zones,” allowing police to conduct stop-and-search operations, according to Dutch News.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema emphasized in a city council meeting that while there were no legal grounds to ban Maccabi fans from the game, the ongoing Gaza conflict had heightened local tensions.

Halsema also banned a nearby pro-Palestine protest near the Johan Cruijff Arena to mitigate potential clashes and urged Ajax fans to avoid confrontation. Police advised fans to arrive early for the 9 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) kickoff due to increased security checks.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam police confirmed Wednesday they had boosted their presence in the city center due to “tensions” in several areas, intervening in multiple incidents, including a potential confrontation between taxi drivers and visitors.

Authorities noted that a Palestinian flag was torn down by unknown perpetrators on Wednesday night. Police also prepared for a planned protest near the stadium on Thursday before the match.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that 10 Israeli citizens were injured, advising others in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels. Officials reported around 30 arrests, though details about those detained were not specified.