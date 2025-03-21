Israel's military escalated ground operations across Gaza on Thursday, after reporting missile interceptions from Yemen and Hamas firing rockets at Tel Aviv.

This marked Hamas' first military response to Israel’s resumption of aerial bombardment and ground operations, following a relative calm shattered by Israel’s intense airstrikes earlier in the week.

These operations have sparked widespread condemnation and ended the brief cease-fire that had been in place since Jan. 19.

Late Thursday, Israeli troops initiated ground activities in Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah, near the Egyptian border, dismantling what they described as "terrorist infrastructure."

Meanwhile, ground operations continued across northern and central Gaza.

The Israeli military also reported that it had sealed Gaza’s main north-south route, intensifying its military presence in the region.

Gaza's Civil Defense Agency confirmed 504 deaths since Tuesday, with over 190 victims under the age of 18.

This toll marks one of the highest since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 incursion on Israel.

Hamas’ Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for firing rockets at Tel Aviv in retaliation for the “massacres” of Gaza civilians, a response to Israel's bombardment.

Israel also reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, the second such interception on Thursday, as Iran-backed rebels in Yemen express their support for Palestine.

Amid rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed full support for Israel’s attacks, while the Israeli military confirmed killing Rashid Jahjouh, Hamas' head of internal security, in an airstrike.

In Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, Alaa Abu Nasr mourned the loss of 17 family members in an airstrike, criticizing the targeting of civilians.

As part of the expanded ground operation, Israeli forces prohibited movement along the Salaheddin Road between northern and southern Gaza.

Palestinian families, fleeing the violence, were seen leaving the area, some traveling south with belongings on donkey-drawn carts.

Israel also warned civilians in Bani Suheila, southern Gaza, to evacuate as it targeted "militants" firing rockets from populated areas.

The Israeli military has emphasized its control over Gaza’s central and southern regions, expanding a security zone and creating a buffer between the north and south.

The truce that began on Jan. 19 had been marred by a stalled negotiation for its second phase.

Hamas and Israel have failed to agree on extending the cease-fire, with Israel attempting to change the original agreement and demanding the return of all hostages, while Hamas has called for the beginning of the second stage of negotiations, as initially agreed upon by both sides as part of the cease-fire terms.

The resumption of Israeli bombardments has reignited protests in Israel, where demonstrators are voicing opposition to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies, including his decision to fire Israel's internal security chief.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel’s latest strikes as a "catastrophic crime," holding the U.S. accountable for its support of Israeli atrocities.

The latest conflict, which began with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on Israel, triggered Israel to retaliate by killing 49,617 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza so far, according to U.N. agencies and the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.