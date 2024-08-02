Three Israeli lawmakers sent a secret letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning about the grave risks of a potential ground invasion of Lebanon, amid the escalation of tensions.

The letter, sent by Knesset members Amit Halevi, Ze'ev Elkin, and Ohad Tal from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, expressed concerns that the current military plan for such an invasion would lead to "confusion rather than a decisive victory.”

While the lawmakers support the idea of a ground invasion in principle, they argued that the proposed plan would result in "tragic failure.”

The lawmakers pointed out that the planned offensive in southern Lebanon would not eliminate the threat posed by Hezbollah's artillery, which is mostly stationed north of the Litani River and can reach Haifa, Tel Aviv, and even further south.

In March, Channel 13 reported that Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tasked Brigadier General Chiko Tamir, who had previously drafted the Gaza invasion plan, with preparing several possible ground invasion plans for Lebanon.

Fears have grown of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 39,500 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.