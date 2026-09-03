The Israeli military killed two Palestinian teenagers in the occupied West Bank Wednesday night, the Health Ministry said, in an attack the army claimed was its attempt to control an alleged riot.

Omar Mohammad Naji al-Nassan, 19, and Khalil Rasem Khalil Shahada, 16, were shot dead by the Israeli army in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the ministry said.

Amin Abu Alia, the head of the al-Mughayyir village council, told AFP "Israeli settlers ... tried to steal sheep from two homes" in the village and that following a confrontation, "the Israeli army imposed a siege on the village before raiding its center."

He said the Israeli forces placed snipers inside buildings, who "opened live fire on residents who tried to confront the settlers."

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed it had "secured the entrance" to the village "in order to facilitate the return of livestock belonging to Israeli civilians that had been found in the area of the village."

"During the forces' activity in the area, a violent riot broke out, during which ... hurled cinder blocks and stones at the forces," the army said.

"The forces responded by firing at key instigators in order to remove the threat," it said, adding that the management of the incident was under review.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the two teenagers were critically wounded by live fire during clashes, al-Nassan in the neck and Shahada in the back, and were transferred to two hospitals in Ramallah, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Footage filmed by Agence France-Presse (AFP) inside the Ramallah medical center showed mourners gathering around one of the bodies shrouded in a Palestinian flag.

The mourners carried the remains outside the hospital and chanted "with our souls and our blood, we will sacrifice ourselves for you, martyr. We were created to live in freedom."

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces have intensified violence and operations across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, with reports of killings, arrests, forced displacement, home demolitions and settlement expansion.

Attacks by settlers on Palestinians have increased and become almost daily. At least 1,105 Palestinians, including a number of militants, have been killed by fire from Israeli soldiers or settlers, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian official figures.

Mass arrests

In a separate incident, Israeli forces arrested 21 Palestinians, including a journalist, during raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, the Prisoners Media Office said.

In a statement, the rights group said that the arrests included seven Palestinians in Bethlehem province, nine in Nablus, four in Salfit and a journalist in Hebron.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians during raids on homes in al-Doha town, Dheisheh refugee camp and al-Fawaghra neighborhood, according to the statement.

The forces also raided Beit Fajjar town south of the province and arrested a father and his two sons after searching and ransacking their home.

In Nablus, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians during a raid on Asira al-Qibliya village south of the city and another from Askar refugee camp, the statement said.

Three Palestinians were also arrested in Awarta town, two in Bazariya and another on Oman Street in Nablus city.

In Sebastia town northwest of Nablus, Israeli forces raided the area and arrested the mother and sister of a Palestinian prisoner before releasing them after field questioning.

In Salfit province, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians from Qarawat Bani Hassan town after raiding their homes and ransacking their belongings. A vehicle belonging to one of those arrested was also seized.

In Hebron province, Israeli forces arrested a journalist from Idhna town west of Hebron.

The Prisoners Media Office said the latest escalation reflects a continuing "policy of abuse and arbitrary arrest" against Palestinians.

The group called on human rights and international organizations to intervene to halt what it described as violations against Palestinians.