Israel's top diplomat Gideon Sa'ar claimed he supports a potential cease-fire deal in Gaza, while the country's defense minister claimed they've never been "this close" to a deal.

During a meeting of his National Right Party, Sa'ar said, "I support efforts to secure a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, as I believe most Israelis do. I'm more optimistic now than I was a month ago," Channel 12 said.

The proposed agreement includes a cease-fire lasting two months or more, the media outlet claimed, adding that Hamas has agreed to a limited Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor (near Egypt's border) as part of the deal, but no further details were provided.

Regarding the Netzarim Corridor, the plan may also allow thousands of Gazans to return to the northern parts of the enclave after undergoing security checks, with Israel exploring ways to facilitate this movement, according to the report.

The deal, the channel said, involves the release of several dozen Israeli hostages in exchange for 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile detainees labeled by Israel as having "blood on their hands."

However, unresolved issues remain, such as whether the released Palestinian prisoners will be returned to Gaza, the West Bank, or relocated to a third country.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that significant progress has been made toward an agreement, according to Army Radio.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the Israeli claims, which reaffirmed its willingness to negotiate an exchange and cease-fire, following its previous agreement to a U.S.-proposed deal in May that was derailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu faces criticism from opposition groups and families of Israeli hostages for stalling the agreement due to political concerns. Right-wing ministers in his coalition, including Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw their support if a full cease-fire is approved.

Israel believes there are 100 hostages in Gaza.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.