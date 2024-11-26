Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Cabinet approved a cease-fire deal with Lebanon on Tuesday.

"Tonight I will bring before the cabinet a plan for a cease-fire in Lebanon," he said in an address to the nation on Tuesday.

The duration of the cease-fire "depends on what happens in Lebanon," he said.

"If Hezbollah tries to attack us, if it arms itself, if it rebuilds infrastructure next to the border, we will attack them," he said.

Netanyahu said in recent months that Israel had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other members of the leadership, destroyed most of the group's missile arsenal and demolished an underground tunnel network in southern Lebanon.

"It is not the same Hezbollah," the prime minister said.

Referring to powerful airstrikes that rocked Lebanon's capital earlier in the day, Netanyahu said: "The earth is shaking in Beirut."

The Israeli Air Force carried out multiple strikes on Beirut's center and the city's southern suburbs

More than 3,760 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon in the past 13 months, many of them civilians, according to Lebanese health officials. The bombardment has driven 1.2 million people from their homes.