Israeli security forces came under fire for killing a 2-year-old Palestinian boy in Ramallah, drawing condemnation from the U.N.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process condemned the killing.

"I condemn and am deeply saddened by the death of a 2-year-old Palestinian boy, who was critically injured by Israeli security forces' gunfire in Al-Nabi Saleh," said Tor Wennesland on Twitter.

He added that "civilians and particularly children continue to bear the brunt of this conflict" and urged the Israeli authorities to bring "those responsible to be held to account."

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of 2-year-old Mohammad Tamimi, who was seriously wounded on Thursday when Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the town of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah. His father was also injured in the attack.

The Israeli army said an initial investigation showed that two Palestinian gunmen allegedly opened fire on a nearby settlement with Israeli forces responding to the gunfire.

The army said the toddler was mistakenly shot and regretted "harm to (non-combatants) and works to prevent such incidents."

The child's father, however, denied the Israeli narrative, saying there was no exchange of fire in the area and accused Israeli forces of directly opening fire upon his car.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Meanwhile, the mother called for justice on Tuesday as she attended his funeral in the occupied West Bank.

Marching with dozens of mourners, Marwa Tamimi held her toddler for the last time, his face fitting in her palms as she leaned in to kiss his forehead.

"I want justice for my son, and for every person who shot at my husband and son to be held accountable," she said.

Haitham Tamimi, the father, was shot in the shoulder.

"When I went to check on my son, I told (the soldiers) that my son was killed. They said 'stand back or we'll shoot,'" the mother, who was not in the car, told Reuters.

Marwa al-Tamimi said she had no faith in the Israeli army's investigation.

"I want an international trial. Enough is enough. Every time we hear of a child who is martyred, a whole family is martyred," she said.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh on Monday night expressed his anguish in a tweet.

"He (Tamimi) died by the bullets of Israeli occupation soldiers !!! What will the occupation authorities say about him? Are they going to call him a terrorist?? Was he endangering the lives of their soldiers?."

Al-Tamimi is the youngest person killed in the conflict this year.

According to the Palestinian Office of Defense for Children International (DCIP), Al-Tamimi was one of 27 Palestinian minors killed as a result of Israeli military and settler activity in the occupied West Bank and Gaza since January.

Three Israeli minors were killed in the same period, according to Israeli figures.

"Without accountability, Israel's crimes against our people/children will continue unabated," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

The U.S. Office for Palestinian Affairs urged Israel "to evaluate all use of deadly force that involves civilian casualties". It echoed statements by the EU delegation to the Palestinians and the United Nations envoy for the Middle East peace process that called on Israel to hold those responsible for al-Tamimi's death accountable.