The Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has strongly denounced the series of attacks carried out by Jewish settlers on occupied towns in the West Bank.

The outspoken al-Maliki has described these attacks as nothing short of "organized terrorism orchestrated by the State of Israel."

The Palestinian foreign minister further accused the Israeli army of protecting these settlers, claiming that they are shielding individuals involved in acts of terror, fear-mongering and the destruction of Palestinian lands.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), he voiced his concerns, stating: "The settlers' relentless assaults on the occupied areas of the West Bank are carried out with the support of the Israeli state. This, without a doubt, constitutes organized terrorism."

Expressing his frustration with the international community's response to these attacks, al-Maliki asserted that mere statements from diplomats were insufficient.

He urged countries opposing the occupation to take bolder steps, such as severing ties with Israel, imposing sanctions and recognizing all settlers as terrorists.

It is worth noting that estimations place the number of Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank at around 700,000, residing in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

Al-Maliki issued a resolute call to the international community, particularly the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other relevant institutions, urging them to actively prevent settler attacks.

He emphasized that Palestine is diligently documenting the statements made by Israeli government officials and incidents of settler violence to expedite an official investigation into Israel's "terrorist crimes."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Palestinian foreign minister underscored that the continuous attacks by the Israeli army risk plunging the region into a religious war, urging the international community to take decisive action before reaching a point of no return.

In demonstrating the strong bond between Palestine and Türkiye, al-Maliki stressed that the relationship goes beyond mere friendship.

He lauded the Turkish government and its people for attaching great importance to the Palestinian cause and being among the first to denounce Israel's crimes.

Furthermore, he commended Türkiye's visionary approach toward Palestine, which surpasses that of many other nations.

Al-Maliki affirmed Palestine's readiness to collaborate with Turkish authorities in implementing necessary measures to safeguard the rights of Palestinians.

Responding to rumors regarding Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's stance on the Uyghur Turks in China, al-Maliki clarified that neither the president nor any Palestinian official had made any specific statements on the matter.

He dismissed such claims as baseless and aimed at disrupting the relationship between Türkiye and Palestine.

Emphasizing that the Palestinian Authority does not align itself with every word or position adopted by any state, he highlighted that Abbas had supported the "One China" policy in his speeches, acknowledging China's authority to address Taiwan and Hong Kong issues.

However, al-Maliki added that human rights concerns should never be politicized.

He reasserted that the Palestinian position aligns with that of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement countries, and the relevant United Nations resolutions.